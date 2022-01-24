 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ethics office says Reps. Newman, Lamborn may have broken law

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded that U.S. Reps. Marie Newman of Illinois and Doug Lamborn of Colorado may have violated federal law, prompting reviews from the House Ethics Committee.

Separate investigative reports from the Office of Congressional Ethics released Monday detailed a “substantial reason to believe” that Newman, a Democrat, promised federal employment to a political opponent and that Lamborn, a Republican, misused official resources for personal purposes.

Though the ethics office conducts the initial review and makes recommendations, only the House Ethics Committee has the power to punish a lawmaker for wrongdoing. The committee said in a statement Monday that it would review the reports and investigate further.

REP. MARIE NEWMAN, DEMOCRAT OF ILLINOIS

The allegations against Newman surfaced out of a legal dispute involving an employment contract between the Illinois Democrat and Iymen Chehade, a former foreign policy advisor during her successful House campaign in 2020.

People are also reading…

An attorney representing Newman told the committee in December that the congresswoman “cooperates completely with the review," but, that OCE “has prejudged the matter from the beginning.”

The ethics office report says that at the start of her campaign, Newman made Chehade “certain promises about future employment,” in her congressional office. “Those promises were reduced to a contract signed by both parties,” in December 2018, the report reads.

When Newman did not hire Chehade, he filed a lawsuit to enforce the contract. He claimed that he decided to not run for the congressional seat in 2020 because of the promise that Newman would hire him as a foreign policy advisor during the campaign and then a district or legislative director once she took office. In a motion to dismiss the case, Newman's counsel acknowledged that her contract was in violation of House employment and federal contracting rules.

Newman ended up settling the case with her former adviser and the two signed nondisclosure agreements as part of a settlement. The OEC recommended that the House committee subpoena Chehade and political consulting group LBH Chicago as it conducts its review of its findings.

A spokesperson for Newman said Monday that the OCE review stemmed from a “politically-motivated” complaint from a right-wing organization and that the materials produced during the probe “overwhelmingly demonstrate that the ethics complaint is completely meritless.”

REP. DOUG LAMBORN, REPUBLICAN OF COLORADO

The report into Lamborn looks at complaints that lawmaker has misused official resources for personal and non-official purposes. The OCE report included interviews with three current and two former Lamborn staffers as well as interviews with the lawmaker himself.

“The OCE uncovered evidence showing a pattern and practice in Rep. Lamborn’s office of official staff conducting personal and campaign-related tasks for Rep. Lamborn, his wife, and other family members during official work hours, and using official resources,” the report stated.

In a December statement to the committee, an attorney for Lamborn said, “A thorough review of the facts will make it clear to everyone that no ethical violation has occurred, and the same should be dismissed." A request for comment from Lamborn was not immediately returned,

The report includes details about Laborn's wife having access to an official House email account and even at times sleeping in the office with Lamborn. The lawmaker told the ethics office his wife played “a substantial role,” in his congressional office which at times included hiring, firing, and promotions.

“While it is not unusual for spouses to play a role in a congressional office or have an official email account, evidence obtained by the OCE indicated that Mrs. Lamborn had a role in the office that exceeded what is permissible for spouses,” the report continued.

The OCE recommended the House Ethics Committee review other allegations against Lamborn, including that he solicited or accepted improper gifts from subordinates. It also recommended issuing subpoenas to Lamborn and several senior members of his staff.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia maintained a tough posture Wednesday amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is a sending an unspecified number of troops from the country’s far east to Belarus for major war games, officials said Tuesday, a deployment that will further beef up Russian military presence near Ukraine amid Western fears of a planned invasion.

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed late Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate.

Watch Now: Related Video

New space telescope reaches final stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News