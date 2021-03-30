 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ethics panel affirms Rep. Gohmert fine over metal detector
0 comments
AP

Ethics panel affirms Rep. Gohmert fine over metal detector

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ethics panel affirms Rep. Gohmert fine over metal detector

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speaks with others on the opening day of the 117th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The House Ethics Committee upheld a $5,000 fine against Gohmert on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, after he was accused of failing to submit to a full security screening when entering the chamber's floor last month.

 Bill O'Leary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee upheld a $5,000 fine against Rep. Louie Gohmert on Tuesday after he was accused of failing to submit to a full security screening when entering the chamber's floor last month.

The penalty levied on the Texas Republican was imposed after the House adopted screening requirements — including installing metal detectors — after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

A letter by the Ethics committee rejecting an appeal by Gohmert was the first such letter it has issued under the new rules, suggesting he would be the first to pay the fine. The committee has acknowledged receiving an appeal by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., of a similar fine.

Gohmert had submitted a five-page letter appealing the fine in which he said that in the Feb. 4 incident, he'd already gone through a metal detector but left the chamber briefly to go to a nearby bathroom.

He said he'd not been asked previously to submit to a fresh screening when returning from the bathroom. When an officer told him he needed to be checked with a wand, he walked onto the floor anyway “to engage in my turn to debate,” Gohmert wrote.

In a two-paragraph letter, the Ethics panel wrote, “A majority of the committee did not agree to the appeal,” the standard required to dismiss the fine. The Ethics committee consists of five Democrats and five Republicans, and the letter did not provide details of the vote.

Republicans including ardent gun-rights lawmakers have objected that the new requirements violate their rights, and some have bypassed the detectors. Democrats have expressed unease over some their GOP colleagues since the storming of the Capitol, in which five people died.

The House set fines of $5,000 for a first offense and $10,000 for a second violation, with the money to be withheld from lawmakers' salaries. Most members earn $174,000, though some in the leadership make more.

Gohmert, 67, said the requirement has been enforced arbitrarily and that congressional law enforcement officials say they are not aware that any lawmaker is a threat to colleagues.

Gohmert, one of Congress’ most conservative and unorthodox members, wrote that it “made good sense” that there were initially no metal detectors near the bathroom because, “There are not even any tanks on toilets so someone could hide a gun in them like in the Godfather movie.”

He also asserted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has been seen entering the chamber without going through metal detectors. In a Feb. 5 letter provided by Pelosi's office, then acting-Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett wrote he has “not received any unusual incident report” involving her.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Artist behind Work & Church mural

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

+4
Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes
National Politics

Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to sharply increase offshore wind energy along the East Coast, saying Monday it is taking initial steps toward approving a huge wind farm off the New Jersey coast as part of an effort to generate electricity for more than 10 million homes nationwide by 2030.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News