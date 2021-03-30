Ethics panel affirms Rep. Gohmert fine over metal detector

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee upheld a $5,000 fine against Rep. Louie Gohmert on Tuesday after he was accused of failing to submit to a full security screening when entering the chamber's floor last month.

The penalty levied on the Texas Republican was imposed after the House adopted screening requirements — including installing metal detectors — after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

A letter by the Ethics committee rejecting an appeal by Gohmert was the first such letter it has issued under the new rules, suggesting he would be the first to pay the fine. The committee has acknowledged receiving an appeal by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., of a similar fine.

Gohmert had submitted a five-page letter appealing the fine in which he said that in the Feb. 4 incident, he'd already gone through a metal detector but left the chamber briefly to go to a nearby bathroom.

He said he'd not been asked previously to submit to a fresh screening when returning from the bathroom. When an officer told him he needed to be checked with a wand, he walked onto the floor anyway “to engage in my turn to debate,” Gohmert wrote.