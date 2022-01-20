Ethics panel finds probable cause to remove convicted Dem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Members on Tennessee's Senate Ethics Committee say they have found probable cause to remove a Democratic lawmaker recently convicted of two counts of wire fraud.

The legislative ethics panel is scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss Sen. Katrina Robinson's case. The Memphis Democrat is expected to defend why she should remain in political office.

Robinson already had been acquitted by a judge on 15 of 20 charges sought by federal prosecutors in Memphis, where Robinson’s school for health care workers is located. On Sept. 30, a jury convicted her of four of five counts of wire fraud. A judge later dismissed two more of those charges.

Robinson is a Memphis Democrat who was elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018. She has maintained that she is innocent but has declined to say whether she will resign from her elected position.

Robinson is currently scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0