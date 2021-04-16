Ethics panel to investigate rape complaint on Idaho lawmaker

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legislative ethics committee is investigating a rape complaint made against an Idaho state lawmaker.

Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, a freshman Republican from Lewiston, denied the allegation in a statement to The Lewiston Tribune on Friday.

In the complaint filed by House Republican leaders on March 17 and released Friday, the accuser told Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms Kim Blackburn that she was assaulted after von Ehlinger took her out to dinner and then back to his apartment on the pretext that he'd forgotten something, and that it happened despite the fact that she said “no” and froze.

The woman made the report to Blackburn the next morning, on March 11. It's not clear from the report what the accuser's job was at the Statehouse, but von Ehlinger referred to her as an adult volunteer.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted.