 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EU agrees on price cap for Russian oil over Ukraine war

  • 0

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to impose new sanctions on Russia after it illegally annexed four regions in Ukraine, according to an EU official, including an expected price cap on Russian oil.

EU member-state diplomats struck the deal in Brussels, said the official representing the Czech Republic, which holds the 27-nation bloc’s rotating presidency.

No details of the sanctions were immediately released. They will be published as soon as Thursday.

They are expected to include a price cap on Russian oil, curbs on EU exports of aircraft components to the country and limits on steel imports from it.

The moves build on already-unprecedented European sanctions against Russia as a result of its war against Ukraine since February.

EU measures to date include restrictions on energy from Russia, bans on financial transactions with Russian entities including the central bank and asset freezes against more than 1,000 people and 100 organizations.

People are also reading…

The EU is already planning to ban most Russian oil products, which will force Russia to lower prices to find new customers. OPEC oil-producing countries meet Wednesday to discuss cutting output to boost oil prices, which would help Russia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, turned 98 on Saturday. It's another milestone for the 39th president and day to spend with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born. And the Carter Center, founded by the Carters in 1982, is marking 40 years of promoting democracy and advancing public health internationally. A grandson of the former president, Jason Carter, describes his grandfather as content with his life and legacy. The younger Carter says the former president had planned a relatively quiet day that included watching his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, play the New York Mets.

Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master

Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master

The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has spawned a parallel “special master” process that has slowed the Justice Department's criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top secret information at Mar-a-Lago continues. But barbed rhetoric in the past week's court filings has laid bare deep disagreements related to the special master’s work and made clear that a process the Trump team initially sought has not been playing to the president’s advantage. The special master, Raymond Dearie, is a former federal prosecutor and served as a U.S. District judge in Brooklyn.

White House: Late congresswoman 'top of mind' in Biden flub

White House: Late congresswoman 'top of mind' in Biden flub

President Joe Biden sought out a deceased congresswoman during his remarks at a hunger conference Wednesday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later said Rep. Jackie Walorski was “top of mind” to Biden when he called out “Where's Jackie?” Jean-Pierre did not acknowledge that Biden had misspoken during his remarks at the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health when he looked around for Walorski. The Indiana congresswoman was seen as a leader on the issue before she died in an August car crash. “Where’s Jackie?” Biden said, suggesting he expected her to be there.

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.

Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says

Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says

Prosecutors are saying at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial in the attack on the U.S. Capitol that the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an “armed rebellion” to stop the transfer of presidential power. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler delivered his opening statement Monday in Washington’s federal court in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and others charged with seditious conspiracy. They are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Defense attorneys accused prosecutors of cherry-picking comments from messages and videos and said the government has no evidence there ever was any plan to attack the Capitol.

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

Latvia has held general election that has been influenced by neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine. An exit poll shows the center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins emerging as the top vote-getter, capturing 22.5% support. Karins currently leads a four-party minority coalition. The poll also predicted that a new centrist party that favors green development — United List — would be second with 11.5% and the opposition Greens and Farmers Union would come in third with 10.9%. Support for parties catering to the country's ethnic-Russian minority, who make up over 25% of Latvia’s 1.9 million people, is expected to be mixed. One Moscow-friendly party saw its popularity plummet after it opposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits

High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits

The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks. Relatives of people killed in terrorist attacks in France and Turkey had sued Google, Twitter, and Facebook. They accused the companies of helping terrorists spread their message and radicalize new recruits. The court will hear the cases this term with a decision expected before the court recesses for the summer, usually in late June. The court did not say when it would hear arguments, but the court has already filled its argument calendar for October and November.

Biden, Harris to attend Jackson's Supreme Court investiture

Biden, Harris to attend Jackson's Supreme Court investiture

The White House says President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses will attend the ceremonial investiture for Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. The newest member of the high court is also its first Black female justice. The appearance of Biden and Harris at the invitation-only ceremony on Friday underscores the importance of Jackson’s confirmation to the Democratic president's legacy. Biden had pledged during his campaign that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Jackson was confirmed in April on a 53-47 vote in the Senate, with three Republican senators joining all Democrats to support her. The Supreme Court’s new term begins Monday.

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that the decision came after Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to Charles attending the conference, known as COP27, when she met with the king last month at Buckingham Palace. But a member of Truss’ Cabinet said the government and palace were in agreement about the decision and suggestions to the contrary were untrue. Charles has been a champion of environmental issues for decades.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk angers Ukrainian officials with unsolicited ‘peace plan’ with Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News