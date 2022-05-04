 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EU leader calls for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions

The European Union’s leader has called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia in a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its war in Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's top official on Wednesday called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia and target the country’s biggest bank and major broadcasters in a sixth package of sanctions against Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, proposed to EU's member nations to phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year.

“We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimizes the impact on global markets,” von der Leyen said.

The proposals need to be unanimously approved to take effect and are likely to be the subject of fierce debate. Von der Leyen conceded that getting all 27 member countries — some of them landlocked and highly dependent on Russia for energy supplies — to agree on oil sanctions “will not be easy.”

People are also reading…

The EU gets about 25% of its oil from Russia, most of which goes toward gasoline and diesel for vehicles. Russia supplies about 14% of diesel, S&P Global analysts said, and a cutoff could send already high prices for truck and tractor fuel towering.

If approved, the ban on oil imports will be the second package of EU sanctions targeting Russia’s lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin started on Feb. 24. In addition to sanctions on various entities and individuals — including Putin himself and members of his family — the bloc previously approved an embargo on coal imports.

The EU has started discussions on a possible natural gas embargo, but consensus among member countries on targeting the fuel used to generate electricity and heat homes is more difficult to secure. The region gets about 40% of its natural gas from Russia.

In a sign of the political pressure that von der Leyen has been under to widen EU sanctions on Russia energy, some European Parliament members on Wednesday stepped up calls for the bloc to target imports of natural gas from Russia as well.

“That’s great news that we are moving on the oil embargo,” Luis Garicano, a Spanish member of the EU assembly, said after von der Leyen’s announcement. “But as you know this is far short of what this parliament wants. We actually asked a month ago for a full embargo on gas and oil.”

Hungary and Slovakia have already said they wouldn't take part in any oil sanctions, but von der Leyen didn't elaborate on whether they would receive an exemption from the sanctions, although this appears likely.

Von der Leyen also said that the EU should target high-ranking military officers and others “who committed war crimes in Bucha,” a suburb of the capital Kyiv. Ukrainian officials have alleged that retreating Russian troops carried out mass killings of civilians in Bucha.

“This sends another important signal to all perpetrators of the Kremlin’s war: We know who you are. We will hold you accountable. You’re not getting away with this,” von der Leyen told the lawmakers.

Von der Leyen said that Putin’s intention is “to wipe out Ukraine from the map,” but predicted he will fail in his deadly enterprise.

“On the contrary, Ukraine has risen in bravery and in unity," she said. “And it is his own country, Russia, that Putin is sinking.”

Banks are also in the EU executive arm’s sights, and notably Sberbank. Von der Leyen said the aim is that “we de-SWIFT Sberbank." SWIFT is the major global system for financial transfers.

Von der Leyen said Sberbank holds around 37% of the Russian banking sector.

“And we will also de-SWIFT two other major banks in Russia. By that, we hit banks that are systemically critical to the Russian financial system and Putin’s ability to wage destruction," she said.

Von der Leyen added that those alleged to be spreading disinformation about the war in Ukraine would be targeted.

“We are banning three big Russian state-owned broadcasters from our airwaves. They will not be allowed to distribute their content anymore in the EU, in whatever shape or form be it on cable, via satellite, on the internet or via smartphone apps.”

She didn't name the broadcasters directly, but branded the television channels “as mouthpieces that amplify Putin´s lies and propaganda aggressively. We should not give them a stage anymore to spread these lies.”

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices. The earnings report Tuesday renewed calls for a U.K. government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The British energy giant said that underlying profit more than doubled in the first three months of the year to $6.2 billion. It reports a net loss of $23 billion after accounting for the write-off of its stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft over the Ukraine war. Opposition parties are calling for the U.K. government to tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by. 

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to join the race. Hutchinson is a two-term governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term. He said Sunday it was time for the Republican Party to move on from Trump and “the direction he wants to take our country.” Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he was mulling a presidential run, Hutchinson replied: “I am. But you have got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table.”

Top Democrats push for federal crackdown on high gas prices

Top Democrats push for federal crackdown on high gas prices

Democratic leaders have announced an effort to give the Federal Trade Commission increased authority to crack down on oil and gas companies that engage in price gouging. The lawmakers said Thursday that the FTC needs more tools, including fines and penalties and a team of dedicated experts to monitor markets and go after price gouging. With voters concerned about the growing toll of inflation, Democrats are signaling their intention to place much of the blame for high gas prices on oil companies. Republicans were dismissive of the Democratic proposal, saying that Americans know that high prices don't stem from price gouging or the war in Ukraine. 

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment says he's glad evacuations had begun at a steel mill where civilians and fighters have holed up in the last section of Mariupol not controlled by the Russians. The Azov Regiment is helping defend the Azovstal steel mill. Deputy Commander Sviastoslav Palamar said Sunday he hopes the evacuation will continue until all civilians and soldiers are evacuated. Palamar says the area is strewn with rubble, mines, rockets, artillery shells and unexploded cluster ordinance. And he says the presence of children and civilians makes it harder to fight. 

Trump endorsement divides Republicans in deep-red Nebraska

Trump endorsement divides Republicans in deep-red Nebraska

In Nebraska, the winner of a crowded Republican primary race for governor will be the overwhelming favorite to win in November. Nearly all the state’s GOP leaders have lined up behind businessman Jim Pillen. But no endorsement matters like former President Donald Trump's. He is backing his longtime friend Charles Herbster and will hold a rally Sunday in support of the cattle breeder. A third candidate, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, appears to have a shot at winning the nomination in part thanks to an endorsement from the mayor of Omaha. They seek to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who can't seek reelection because of term limits.

Dem lawmaker: Biden suggests he'll ease student loan burden

Dem lawmaker: Biden suggests he'll ease student loan burden

President Joe Biden has signaled he might forgive some student loan debt and further extend the federal moratorium on repayments. That's according to California Democratic Rep. Tony Cardenas. He's a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Cardenas said Wednesday that during a White House meeting, Biden told the group that they're going to like what he does about both proposals. That meeting was Monday. The White House was notably more measured about what Biden might do. But any move in that direction would be a boon to many of what federal figures show are 43 million Americans carrying student loans worth $1.6 trillion. 

Ex-Maricopa County prosecutor Allister Adel dies at age 45

Ex-Maricopa County prosecutor Allister Adel dies at age 45

Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, who recently resigned amid controversy over her performance in office, has died at age 45. Her family says in a statement that she died Saturday of unspecified health complications.  Adel's husband David DeNitto says in statement that the family is “utterly heartbroken by this unimaginable loss." Adel faced recent criticism over issues including the dismissal of 180 misdemeanor cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitations expired. She also faced scrutiny over whether an acknowledged alcohol abuse problem had affected her ability to do the job.  

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Demonstrators gather to support abortion rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News