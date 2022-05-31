 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1% amid rising energy costs

  • Updated
  • 0
Europe Inflation

FILE - A customer pays for vegetables at the Maravillas market in Madrid, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Inflation hit a new record of 8.1% for the 19 countries that use the euro powered by surging energy costs boosted by the Russia-Ukraine war. The latest data Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat showed that annual inflation in May surpassed the previous record of 7.4% reached in the previous two months.

 Manu Fernandez - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — Eurozone inflation hit a record 8.1% in May amid surging energy and food costs fueled in part by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Annual inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency soared past the previous record of 7.4% reached in March and April, according to the latest numbers published Tuesday by the European Union statistics agency, Eurostat.

Inflation in the eurozone is now at its highest level since recordkeeping for the euro began in 1997.

Soaring prices are weighing on household finances and making it more urgent for officials to act quickly to head off further increases in the cost of living.

Energy prices jumped 39.2%, highlighting how the war and the accompanying global energy crunch are making life more expensive for the eurozone’s 343 million people.

“Energy inflation is likely to remain higher for longer than previously expected," after the European Union agreed to embargo most Russian oil imports by the year’s end, said Andrew Kenningham, chief European economist at Capital Economics said.

People are also reading…

Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose to $120 a barrel after the agreement. Oil and natural gas prices had already spiked over fears the war would interrupt supplies from Russia, the world’s largest oil exporter. Strong global demand following the COVID-19 pandemic and a cautious approach to increasing production from oil cartel OPEC have lifted energy prices.

Food prices rose 7.5% in May , Eurostat said — another sign of how Russia's war in Ukraine, a major global supplier of wheat and other agricultural commodities, is pushing up prices around the world. Prices for goods like clothing, appliances, cars, computers and books rose 4.2%. Prices for services increased 3.5%.

Inflation is also a problem in other advanced economies like Britain and the U.S., where it's at the highest level in four decades.

The latest figures add pressure on officials to raise interest rates from ultralow levels to rein in the rising prices.

The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, last week gave the clearest sign yet that rates will start rising soon, writing on a blog that she expects to "exit negative interest rates by the end of the third quarter.”

The eurozone countries are Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nancy Pelosi tells Brown graduates: ‘Hold on to your hope’

Nancy Pelosi tells Brown graduates: ‘Hold on to your hope’

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave a commencement address at Brown University, telling graduates to “hold on to your hope” amid the world's darkness. The California Democrat spoke Sunday at the Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island. She said students are graduating into a vastly different world, referencing recent mass shootings, the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the looming U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights. She praised students for their bravery and resilience, insisting that, “Hope remains democracy’s most powerful weapon against oppression, against cynicism, against hatred."

Heller attacks Lombardo in Nevada's GOP race for governor

Heller attacks Lombardo in Nevada's GOP race for governor

A former U.S. senator is making a late bid to derail the Nevada Republican whom Donald Trump has endorsed for governor. Dean Heller attacked front-runner Joe Lombardo’s stands on key conservative issues during a debate Wednesday night. He also characterized Lombardo, who heads the Las Vegas police department, as “best friends” with Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Lombardo urged Heller and other primary candidates to follow the former president’s lead and embrace his nomination in the June 14 primary. With early voting beginning Saturday, Lombardo says he leads in the polls, has raised the most money and has Trump's blessing. He said, “For all practical purposes, this primary is over."

O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

Democratic Texas governor’s race candidate Beto O’Rourke is hoping the Uvalde school shooting can reset the contest in America’s largest red state. That’s despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott twice previously winning election by landslides and gun culture looming larger in Texas than perhaps anywhere else. Following the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers by a young man with an AR-15-style rifle last week, O’Rourke briefly seized the national political spotlight. O’Rourke crashed Abbott’s news conference and said the carnage was predictable. After a mass shooting in O’Rourke’s native El Paso in 2019, O’Rourke declared in a presidential debate, “Hell, yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15.”

Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?

Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has quickly set in motion a pair of firearms background check bills in response to the school massacre in Texas. But the Democrat acknowledged Wednesday the refusal for years of Congress to pass any legislation aiming to curb a national epidemic of gun violence. The failure of a firearms background check bill after 20 children were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School almost a decade ago signaled the end of gun violence legislation in Washington. If the new deaths don't convince Congress to act, Schumer said on the Senate floor, “what can we do?”

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday. He mourned privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. The president was met with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service and responded, “we will.” Biden and his wife, Jill, visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden met privately with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.

NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre

NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre

One by one, speakers took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer. The gathering comes just three days after the shooting in Uvalde. Hundreds of protesters shouted their anger at the NRA outside the meeting. In remarks to the group, former President Donald Trump called for an overhaul of school security and the U.S. approach to mental health problems while dismissing calls to disarm gun owners.

Probe OK'd of Arizona senator's comments on Buffalo shooting

Probe OK'd of Arizona senator's comments on Buffalo shooting

The Arizona Senate’s ethics committee has ordered its lawyers to formally investigate a Republican lawmaker’s online comments blaming the federal government for the recent massacre at a Buffalo, New York supermarket. The full Senate ordered the probe of Sen. Wendy Rogers, and the ethics panel on Wednesday voted 5-0 to have its lawyers handle the investigation. Minority Democrats wanted Rogers expelled from the Senate because she was just censured on March 1 for participating in a white nationalist gathering and had called for her political opponents to be hanged. The lead ethics committee lawyer said he expects the investigation to take weeks, not months. Rogers will be able to respond to the report's conclusion.

Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

A bipartisan group of senators is trying to find a compromise on gun legislation. That's after Democrats’ first attempt at responding to the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, failed Thursday in the Senate. Republicans blocked debate on a domestic terrorism bill that would've opened debate on hate crimes and gun policy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he'll give negotiations about two weeks while Congress is in recess. The bipartisan group of senators met after the vote and focused on background checks for guns purchased online or at gun shows, red-flag laws designed to keep guns away from those who could do harm and school security measures.

Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

A bipartisan group of senators is trying to find a compromise on gun legislation. That's after Democrats’ first attempt at responding to the back-to-back mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, failed Thursday in the Senate. Republicans blocked debate on a domestic terrorism bill that would have opened debate on hate crimes and gun policy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will give negotiations about two weeks while Congress is in recess. The bipartisan group of senators met after the vote and focused on background checks for guns purchased online or at gun shows, red-flag laws designed to keep guns away from those who could harm themselves or others and school security measures.

NATO looks to 'historic' Madrid summit, with Sweden, Finland

NATO looks to 'historic' Madrid summit, with Sweden, Finland

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says next month’s NATO summit in Madrid will be a “historic” opportunity to strengthen the alliance in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Stoltenberg spoke Monday at a gala in Madrid to mark Spain’s 40th year as a NATO member. He said he looked forward to welcoming Sweden and Finland at the summit hosted by Spain’s capital on June 29-30. But Turkey, which has the second-largest force in NATO after the U.S., is reluctant to open the doors to Sweden and Finland. Stoltenberg did not address that significant obstacle. He says "the Madrid summit is an important opportunity to reaffirm our NATO values.”

Watch Now: Related Video

New York City’s ‘Manhattanhenge’ reaches its peak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News