Evacuated Afghan translators, refugees resettle in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey says the state has received its first group of recently evacuated Afghans to be resettled in Arizona.

Ducey said in a Tweet overnight that the group arrived Sunday night and “we know there are more on their way.”

The Republican governor noted the Afghans were vetted through background checks.

He said the U.S. must keep its promises to the people who helped the American military in Afghanistan. Tens of thousands of Afghans have been evacuated from their country with the end of the United States' longest war. Many helped the U.S. military as interpreters and in other roles.

Ducey did not say how many were in the group.

The Arizona office of the International Rescue Committee says its nonprofit agency on Sunday received 18 evacuated Afghans for resettlement.

“In the next six months we probably will see hundreds" of Afghans arrive through the state's various resettlement agencies, said Aaron Rippenkroeger, executive director for the committee in Arizona.

Rippenkroeger said he was grateful for the bipartisan support that Ducey and other leaders in Arizona had given the effort to resettle Afghans in the state.