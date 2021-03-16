Evansville lawmaker named new Indiana secretary of state

The 71-year-old Lawson didn’t specify why she was resigning after nine years in office, saying only that 2020 took a toll on her and that she was stepping down to focus on her health and family. She was first appointed to the office in 2012 by Gov. Mitch Daniels after then-Secretary of State Charlie White was removed upon his conviction on voter fraud charges stemming from his 2010 campaign.

Lawson was then elected to the office in 2014 and 2018. Her current term was to end in January 2023 and she wasn’t eligible to run again because of term limits. Sullivan can run for a full four-year term in the 2022 election.

Amid the national debate over voting restrictions and election integrity, Sullivan declined to say whether she agreed with former President Donald Trump’s false claim of nationwide voter fraud in 2020.

“I am hyper-focused, to use Governor Holcomb’s word, on Indiana, and when I look at Indiana I have the utmost confidence in Indiana’s election, and I hope that Hoosiers around the state do,” Sullivan said. “The ones that I’ve talked to here recently absolutely share that confidence. And I think that’s where we’re going to focus and that’s the election that we’re going to continue to defend.”

