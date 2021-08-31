Even in backup role, federal government supports Ida victims

Aware of the widespread criticism of Trump's Maria response — and former President George W. Bush's response to Katrina — the Biden administration has issued regular updates on federal actions, including emergency waivers issued by the Environmental Protection Agency to increase gasoline supplies, and a Transportation Department waiver that makes it easier for truck drivers to move critical freight to areas damaged by Ida.

The waivers will allow truckers to haul in essential items such as food, water, fuel and utility poles, as well as transformers and generators to help support emergency relief efforts.

The Energy Department said it is coordinating with the region's power company, Entergy, and other partners to support efforts to restore electricity.

Offshore oil rigs, under the supervision of the Interior Department, were moved out of the storm’s projected path, and nearly 95% of current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut in.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell was in Baton Rouge Tuesday, where she surveyed damage by helicopter with Edwards and other officials. FEMA teams equipped with iPads were set to go house-to-house in hard-hit neighborhoods to register people on the spot for individual aid, Criswell said.