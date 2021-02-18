Evers and Republicans show rare signs of compromise

The bill also would waive the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits until March 14 and extend limited liability from coronavirus-related lawsuits to businesses, governments and schools. Evers supported those provisions in the COVID-19 bill he vetoed that also included elements he opposed, such as forbidding employers from requiring workers to be vaccinated.

Evers had asked for $74 million in the budget to go toward unemployment system upgrades, money that Republicans have signaled they probably won't provide. The bill passed doesn’t include any funding and instead calls on the Evers administration to use federal money at first and then come back to ask for state funding as needed.

“While I wish the Legislature would have provided the funding we asked for that we need to fix this system once and for all, I’m glad the Legislature is finally taking this issue seriously after years of inaction,” Evers said in a statement. “It’s not enough, but it’s at least a step in the right direction.”

The Senate passed the bill on a bipartisan 27-3 vote, with three Democrats voting against. The Assembly could pass it as soon as Tuesday, sending the bill to Evers.

Amid the signs of compromise, Republicans on Thursday promised to kill major parts of Evers budget that he released on Tuesday.