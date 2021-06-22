Evers bans chokeholds, Assembly votes to block defunding

The Assembly also passed a GOP-backed bill that would mandate that any municipality that decreases the number of police officers, firefighters or medical first responders would receive a cut in state aid equal to the amount of compensation cut.

Municipalities that do not cut the number of officers would receive more in state aid. Police departments with fewer than 30 officers would be exempt.

The bill is an attempt by conservatives to stop those who want to reduce the size of police departments, sometimes to direct more funding to other social services that may not require a law enforcement intervention.

Democrats argued for increasing funding overall for local governments, saying budget challenges are what pressure communities to consider cutting police funding. They also argued that the state was attempting to interfere with local government decision-making and that the proposal would do nothing to keep communities safe.

Democratic Rep. Mark Spreitzer said the proposal was a “cynical” attempt to punish local governments.

“This bill is not serious," Spreitzer said. "This bill is laughable.”

Republican backers say the bill would keep cities from indiscriminately cutting police and would keep communities safe.