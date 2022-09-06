Evers calls for $2 billion increase in public school funding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday called for spending nearly $2 billion more on public K-12 schools, a plan released nine weeks before the election that is designed to allow school spending to increase without resulting in higher property taxes.
Evers will formally introduce the education funding plan next year if he wins reelection in November. It would then have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature before taking effect starting in July. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels in the Nov. 8 election.
Evers unveiled highlights of his education plan at a news conference in Milwaukee where he was joined by state superintendent for schools Jill Underly as they welcomed students back to class for the fall.
Evers' plan relies on tapping part of what is projected to be a $5 billion state budget surplus. Deciding how to spend that money will be the focus of the Legislature's work next year as it evaluates the governor's budget proposal and passes its own two-year spending plan.
“We have to do this if we finally want to make a difference for kids," Evers said at a news conference detailing his proposal. "We have to do this. ... This is an opportunity of a lifetime.”