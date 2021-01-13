Evers calls special session to modernize unemployment system

“We know that replacing this system will take years — that's why it should've been done sooner, but it's also why we now have not another moment to waste,” Evers said in his speech. “No politics, no posturing, send me the bill and let's just get it done.”

Republican legislative leaders have all but ignored Evers' special session calls in the past, including on gun control measures and criminal justice reform, by gaveling in and gaveling out in seconds.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday evening in the official Republican response to Evers' speech that thousands of people are still waiting for their unemployment checks and the governor's administration owes them an apology.

He didn't comment directly on the special session call, though. His spokeswoman, Kit Beyer, didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday morning. Adam Gibbs, an aide to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, also didn't immediately respond to an email.

