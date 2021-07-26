Evers calls special session while GOP eyes veto overrides

Lawmakers are required to gavel into the special session, but they don't have to debate, let alone vote, on the proposals Evers is putting forward. Republicans have ignored Evers on several other special sessions since 2019.

For the veto override to be successful, it must pass both the Senate and Assembly with a two-thirds majority.

The Senate was not scheduled to be in session this week to take up overrides and it wasn’t clear if they would take up the same bills or not. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Republicans, who hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly, would need 66 votes in favor of an override if everyone is present. That means at least five Democrats would have to switch sides, something that Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said would not happen.

“We'll uphold the veto,” he said Friday.

Veto overrides in Wisconsin are rare. The Legislature tried, unsuccessfully, to override an Evers veto in 2019, the first attempt in nine years. The last successful override was in 1985, a 36-year span that is the longest in Wisconsin history, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau.