Evers creating homeowners assistance program
AP

Evers creating homeowners assistance program

  • Updated
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new program for homeowners in Wisconsin will make nearly $93 million in federal money available to help people keep their homes, by helping those who are struggling with paying bills, including mortgages and property taxes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on Monday. The state is partnering with the Wisconsin Community Action Program Network, member agencies, the state treasurer and Take Root Wisconsin to develop the program.

The goal of the program is to prevent homeowner mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement, Evers' office said.

“We’re working to ensure that every family, household, and community has the resources to rebound and recover,” Evers said in a statement. “We know this type of program is sorely needed to help folks keep a roof over their heads, and will be key to helping Wisconsin homeowners bounce back.”

The goal is to launch the program in the fall and Evers' office said more information about eligible homeowners, properties and uses for the funding will be available soon.

