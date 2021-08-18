 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evers directs $50 million to Wisconsin farmers, agriculture
0 Comments
AP

Evers directs $50 million to Wisconsin farmers, agriculture

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that he's directing $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to Wisconsin's farmers and the state's agriculture industry.

That is in addition to $50 million in federal funding that has already been distributed through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program. Applications for the latest round of funding will open later this year following the fall harvest, Evers' administration said.

Under the first round of payments, each recipient received up to a $3,500 payment. The new program, to be administered by the state agriculture and revenue departments, will be modeled after the earlier one.

Evers, who is up for reelection next year, has sole control over how to spend the federal coronavirus relief money the state received.

Evers has announced plans for spending about $4.5 billion of the federal money, including $650 million for grants to small businesses; $525 million for pandemic response and government operations; $510 million for economic development; $200 million for eligible infrastructure projects, including broadband; $130 million for workforce initiatives; and more than $100 million for tourism.

Evers also put $417 million into reserve for future coronavirus response needs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Skeleton sheds light on ancient Pompeii

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars
National Politics

Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars

  • Updated

At just short of 20 years, the now-ending U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan was America's longest war. Ordinary Americans tended to forget about it, and it received measurably less oversight from Congress than the Vietnam War did. But its death toll is in the many tens of thousands. And because the U.S. borrowed most of the money to pay for it, generations of Americans will be burdened by the cost of paying it off.

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion
National Politics

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two economic measures crucial to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, a move Democratic leaders hope will win must-have votes from unhappy party moderates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News