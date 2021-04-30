Evers has majority of UW Board of Regents appointees

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that the CEO of Prevea Health will be joining the University of Wisconsin's Board of Regents, giving him a majority of the appointees on the 18-member board.

Evers, a Democrat, has now appointed nine of the board's members, compared with the seven who were put there by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. The other two members are the state superintendent of schools and the Wisconsin Technical College System Board President.

The shift in the board's political makeup comes as it prepares to hire a new president for the UW System. Former Gov. Tommy Thompson has been serving as interim president since July after the previous search for a president ended with the sole finalist withdrawing from consideration.

The regents haven't said when the new search will start and Thompson has said he will remain as interim president as long as needed. The regents also must select a new board president who will take a lead role in the presidential search.