Evers not changing schedule after possible COVID-19 exposure
AP

Evers not changing schedule after possible COVID-19 exposure

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers' office is notifying people who were at last week's budget-signing ceremony at an elementary school in Whitefish Bay that one of the attendees has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Evers, who is fully vaccinated, does not have any symptoms and will continue to attend events and meetings as scheduled, his spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said in an email Monday night. Cudaback said the governor's office was made aware late Monday that someone who attended the budget signing had since tested positive for the coronavirus.

The event was attended by three state lawmakers, the state superintendent for schools, members of Evers' Cabinet, several school children, school district personnel and others. More than a dozen reporters and photographers were also there in the school library where Evers signed the budget.

The governor's office has not been made aware of anyone else who was at the event and tested positive for COVID-19, Cudaback said.

Evers' office said in the advisory for the event that all attendees are expected to follow federal and local public health guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing a mask, if not fully vaccinated, and social distancing. Most of those who attended the bill signing were not wearing masks.

