Evers plans to veto Republican-backed COVID-19 bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers promised Friday to veto the first bill passed by the Legislature to address the coronavirus pandemic in 10 months, a Republican-backed measure that Democrats said would do nothing to combat the virus or help reopen the state.

Evers announced his intention to veto the bill moments after the Senate voted along party lines to send it to him.

“Wisconsinites know a compromise when they see one, and this isn’t it,” Evers said. He noted that he supported a more limited version of the bill that passed previously, but since then Republicans added provisions the governor opposed.

Those provisions included prohibiting the closure of churches during the pandemic, barring employers from requiring workers to get vaccinated for the disease and giving the Legislature control of how federal money for fighting the virus is spent.

“I am calling on Republicans in the Legislature to stop playing politics and get to work sending me the compromise bill we worked on together,” Evers said. "Wisconsinites don’t care about political points or who gets the credit. They just want to know that their family, their business, and their neighbors are going to be okay as we continue to fight this virus. Enough politics—just get it done.”