Evers promises details soon on how federal money to be spent

Evers has already announced up to $420 million of that money coming to the state would go toward a grant program targeting small businesses. He has promised to spend $600 million of the federal money on small businesses. He also has promised to spend $50 million on tourism, $200 million on infrastructure, including broadband access and $500 million on pandemic response measures, but has not released details.

Republicans who control the Legislature's budget committee have said the job of writing the next two-year budget is complicated by Evers' not saying yet how all the federal money will be spent. The Joint Finance Committee holds an all-virtual, final public hearing on the budget on Wednesday.

“The Joint Finance Committee will be able to do work on the budget,” Evers said.

The Legislature's budget committee is expected to start taking votes on Evers' budget proposal as soon as next week. The spending plan runs from July through June 2023. It must also pass the Legislature and be signed by Evers, who has broad veto powers, before it becomes law.

———

Follow Scott Bauer on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sbauerAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0