 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers promised to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, even as the measure could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor's signature.

Evers, in a year-end interview with The Associated Press, said he also opposed handing election duties to the nearly powerless secretary of state's office as a Republican candidate has proposed.

“We have a good system,” Evers said on Tuesday. “It’s my goal to keep it.”

Evers, who vetoed six Republican-authored election bills this year, also promised to reject attempts to change the current system, including giving the GOP-controlled Legislature the power to run elections.

People are also reading…

Evers' authority is the only thing standing between the Republican Legislature and wholesale changes to the current election administration system, which was created by the Republican Legislature. High-ranking Republicans, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, have called for commissioners to resign and have floated proposals to reconstitute the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission and potentially hand the power to run elections to the Legislature.

Vos also ordered an ongoing investigation into the 2020 election which Democrats, including Evers, have blasted as an attempt to perpetuate lies about President Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump, who lost to Biden in Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes.

To date, only five people in Wisconsin have been charged with election fraud. An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by Trump has found fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.

An audit by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Audit Bureau also did not find widespread fraud, but it recommended dozens of changes in how elections are run. Republicans are proposing more sweeping changes, including making it harder to cast an absentee ballot.

“Clearly they want to change things so fewer people vote,” Evers said. “It’s my goal that we make sure that it is a fair system, a secure system just like it is now.”

One way around Evers is for the Legislature to pass a constitutional amendment. The measure, supported by the conservative group Common Sense Wisconsin, has yet to be introduced in the Legislature but talks are underway with Vos and others.

The proposal would require elections to be run the same way across Wisconsin; early voting hours and days would have to be the same in every community, and some would have to change how they count absentee ballots. The measure is largely viewed as an attempt to force the state’s Democratic cities to restrict access.

The proposal would also bar private groups from making large donations to the state’s heavily Democratic cities. That follows fierce Republican protests of almost $9 million in grants made by the Mark Zuckerberg-backed Center for Tech and Civic Life to help fund elections, with the bulk of the money in Wisconsin going to largely Democratic cities.

Multiple courts and the state elections commission have repeatedly determined that the grants were legal.

A group formed to support Trump’s agenda is working with supporters of the amendment in Wisconsin. The soonest such a measure could be put before voters for approval is 2023, in time for the 2024 presidential election.

Evers, who is up for reelection next year, couldn't stop it from getting on the ballot, but he could use the power of his position to urge the public to vote against it.

“I personally would fight against that,” Evers said. “We have a good system that’s simple as that and I think it’s important that people understand the Republicans created this system. It works, and our goal is to have as many eligible people vote as possible instead of making it more difficult for people to vote."

Vos told AP he was generally supportive of the amendment.

“I believe that we should have the same set of rules for everybody in Wisconsin,” Vos said earlier this month. “Finding exactly what that will look like, I haven’t seen the final draft, but I’m supportive of the concept.”

Evers has not met regularly with Republican legislative leaders over his three years as governor, with each side often blaming the other for the lack of communication. Evers said he did not think his relationship with Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu was irreparable.

“I don't know if it's ever beyond repair,” Evers said. “I don’t dislike any Republican or Democrat, even when they disagree with me. So if there’s ways that meeting with them on a regular basis or whatever is going to accomplish something, we will. We will do that.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine, saying the U.S. is “on the threshold of our home.”

Renowned Tiananmen massacre monument removed in Hong Kong

Renowned Tiananmen massacre monument removed in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A monument at a Hong Kong university that was the best-known public remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Chinese soil was removed early Thursday, wiping out one of the city's last remaining places of public commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown.

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border.

Pope shakes up office that handles migration, COVID

Pope shakes up office that handles migration, COVID

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Thursday removed the head of the Vatican office that handles migration, the environment and COVID-19 issues, and put a trusted cardinal and one of the Holy See’s most influential nuns at the helm temporarily.

Hungary's PM denounced in Bosnia for anti-Muslim rhetoric

Hungary's PM denounced in Bosnia for anti-Muslim rhetoric

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian officials and religious leaders on Wednesday denounced suggestions voiced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his spokesman that the integration of Bosnia into the European Union will be challenging because of its large Muslim population.

Rep. Scott Perry denies Jan. 6 panel's request for interview

Rep. Scott Perry denies Jan. 6 panel's request for interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania on Tuesday rebuffed a request for him to sit down for an interview and turn over documents to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, joining other allies of former President Donald Trump in trying to stonewall the committee.

Watch Now: Related Video

S. Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News