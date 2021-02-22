Evers proposes $2.4 billion in Wisconsin building projects

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers wants to spend $2.4 billion on Wisconsin building projects over the next two years, with nearly a half of that going toward projects across the University of Wisconsin System, $163 million for a new state office building in Milwaukee and plans to move the state historical society museum to a new location near the Capitol.

Evers released his capital budget proposal on Monday. The state building commission is slated to vote on it next month, which would then send the plan to the Legislature's budget committee, which will then decide what to fund.

Of the nearly $2.4 billion proposed for projects across 31 counties, $1 billion will be for the UW System. That mirrors his capital budget proposal from two years ago, when roughly $1 billion of the $2.5 billion was for projects on UW campuses. The Republican-controlled Legislature ultimately approved $1.9 billion in building projects.

Evers said the budget proposal this year prioritizes funding for corrections and health services facilities, state parks and forests, upgrades at veterans homes and improvements at veterans cemeteries. It would pay for a new $46 million juvenile prison in Milwaukee County to house 32 young offenders as part of a plan to close the Lincoln Hills-Copper Lake juvenile prisons north of Wausau.