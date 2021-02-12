Evers proposes allowing local governments to raise taxes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers wants to allow counties to be able to double their existing sales tax and allow larger municipalities to impose a new half-cent sales tax, if local voters approve.

Evers on Friday announced that his state budget plan will include the tax increase option for those local governments, additional money the governor said could be put toward local roads, services, maintenance, public safety and public health.

The Democratic governor's proposal will be submitted to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Tuesday, which has to approve of anything before it would become law. The Republican co-chairs of the Legislature's budget committee, Sen. Howard Marklein and Rep. Mark Born, did not immediately return messages seeking comment on the proposal.

“From the unexpected costs of the COVID-19 pandemic to the years of neglect and underfunding from the state, communities across Wisconsin have been under immense budgetary pressure, and they’ve been doing more with less for far too long,” Evers said in a statement announcing the plan.