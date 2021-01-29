Evers: Repealing mask mandate like eliminating speed limits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers lashed out Friday at rival Republicans who tried to repeal his statewide mask mandate, saying killing the order would be a ridiculous move comparable to abolishing speed limits.

Republican leaders say they want to kill the mandate not because they don't believe masks work in the fight against the coronavirus but because Evers is trampling their constituents' personal liberties.

Evers told reporters during a conference call Friday that Republicans were trying trying to throw out one of the only tools he has left to mitigate COVID-19′s spread. GOP lawmakers and conservative groups last year convinced the state Supreme Court to kill Evers' stay-at-home order and the limits he placed on the size of indoor gatherings.

“It is important for people to remember that masks save lives,” the governor said. “It is not about individual liberty, as others would say. If some of those arguments would be in place, I would expect the Assembly and the Senate to be sending me legislation getting rid of speed limits on our highways so that liberties to go 100 mph aren’t constrained. Obviously that’s ridiculous, and getting rid of this mask mandate falls within that category.”