Evers says challenges of 2020 will carry over into 2021

In the excerpts, Evers called 2020 one of “the most unrelenting years many of us have ever experienced,” while detailing the state's response to the pandemic. Evers was fought by Republicans over many of his efforts to address the virus, including a “safer at home” order the Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out in May. The court is currently weighing a challenge to Evers' statewide mask mandate.

Republicans have also been critical of Evers' vaccine distribution plan, saying it's not getting the vaccine out quickly enough. Evers and other Democratic governors are urging the federal government to distribute vaccines more quickly, while cautioning that the public likely won't be inoculated until June.

“Unfortunately, many of the challenges of 2020 will no doubt carry into this new year,” Evers said in the prepared remarks. “I do not underestimate the challenges that this new year may bring, or the grief we’re still grappling with, the ramifications we’ve yet to fully realize, the new problems that may arise still this year.”