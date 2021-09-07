Evers sets torrid pace on pardons, simplifies applications

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has been granting pardons at a torrid pace after his predecessor didn't issue any for eight years, and has announced new moves to streamline and simplify the pardon application process.

Evers announced 71 additional pardons Tuesday, bringing his total since taking office less than three years ago to 263. He’s on pace to issue more pardons in three years than the nearly 300 that former Gov. Jim Doyle did over eight years. Evers has already surpassed the 262 pardons issued by Govs. Tommy Thompson and Scott McCallum over the 16 years before Doyle took office.

Evers, a Democrat, revived the dormant pardons board and made issuing pardons a priority after former Republican Gov. Scott Walker didn't issue a single one during his eight years in office before Evers defeated him in 2018.

Most of the pardons Evers has granted to date are for low-level crimes, often drug-related, from convictions many years or even decades earlier. Many of those who apply need a pardon so they can get a license needed for a job, to vote, or simply to clear their name.