Evers signs labor contracts for state troopers, workers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed bills passed by the Legislature enacting new contracts for state troopers, carpenters, bricklayers, electricians and plumbers.

The deals for workers other than the state troopers cover the previous and current fiscal years. They call for raises ranging from 1.23% to 1.8%.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW System also negotiated deals calling for the same raises for their tradespeople.

The trooper contract covers the previous two-year period that ended on June 30, 2021.

Their contract provides a 2% across-the-board wage increase in each of the two years, with lump sump payments equal to a 2% increase for hours worked dating back to Jan. 5, 2020. Each step along the troopers’ pay progression scale would increase by an average of 4.3%, with a lump sum payment for hours worked dating back to June 6, 2021.

