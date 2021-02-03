Evers to again push for lower prescription drug costs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers plans to renew efforts designed to lower prescription drug costs, putting forward a plan in his state budget that the Republican-controlled Legislature previously rejected.

The plans were unveiled Wednesday, less than two weeks before the Democratic governor was to release his two-year spending plan to the Legislature. Republicans will spend the next several months rewriting the proposal before passing something, likely in June or July.

Evers' budget, like it did two years ago, will include many measures that will please his Democratic base but that Republicans will summarily reject. Republican co-chairs of the Legislature's budget committee on Tuesday sent Evers a letter urging him to submit a plan that doesn't raises taxes, include divisive policy or “excessive spending.”

Evers' prescription drug plan largely follows recommendations of a task force he created in 2019 that put forward ways to reduce the costs of prescription drugs, expand access to needed medications and increase transparency in the supply chain.