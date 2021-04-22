Evers vetoes GOP bills directing federal COVID-19 spending

Evers noted concerns about the legality of some of the spending in his vetoes.

Evers, in his veto messages, also said the proposals limit his flexibility in awarding the money and also take that authority away from the governor.

Evers also previously vetoed a Republican bill that would have given the Legislature, rather than Evers, control over the spending of the federal money.

Under the grants Evers announced, qualifying businesses could receive awards of $5,000. Evers said about 84,000 small businesses that have an annual gross revenue between $10,000 and $7 million could qualify. It will be targeted at businesses that started in 2020 and those hardest hit by the pandemic, the governor's office said.

Details about the grant program will come after the federal government has issued more details about how the money is to be used, Evers said.

The $420 million grant program is part of $600 million in federal money Evers has promised to target toward small businesses.

