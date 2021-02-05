Evers vetoes Republican-backed COVID-19 bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the first bill passed by the Legislature to address the coronavirus pandemic in 10 months on Friday, a Republican-backed measure that Democrats said would do nothing to combat the virus or help reopen the state.

Evers vetoed the bill that put $100 million toward combating the virus two hours after the Senate voted along party lines to send it to him. The move came as Wisconsin topped 6,000 deaths from COVID-19.

“Wisconsinites know a compromise when they see one, and this isn’t it,” Evers said. He said he would have signed a more limited version of the bill that passed previously, but since then Republicans added provisions the governor opposed. Evers called the bill passed by Republicans a “missed opportunity for meaningful compromise.”

Provisions added that Evers objected to prohibited the closure of churches during the pandemic, barred employers from requiring workers to get vaccinated for the disease and gave the Legislature control of how federal money for fighting the virus is spent.