Ex-ambassador, investment CEO seeks Pennsylvania Senate seat

"It just lurched so far into the socialist left that I didn't recognize it and I got worried for our country," Sands said.

She has never run for public office, but was active in Los Angeles' philanthropic circles and drew two Trump appointments in 2017, one to his Council of Economic Advisers and one as ambassador to Denmark.

Sands, 60, grew up in Cumberland County, outside Harrisburg, and spent much of her adult life living in California.

There, she took over as CEO of Vintage Capital Group, the real estate investment firm founded by her late husband, Fred Sands, a prominent Republican campaign donor, philanthropist and real-estate mogul who died in 2015.

She helped raise money for Trump's campaign during the 2016 presidential campaign, hosting a fundraiser at her Bel Air mansion, and gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trump campaign efforts.

“President Trump, I helped him get elected in 2016, I fought for him because I saw a leader who looked at the world as it is, not as people hoped it would be, and he believed in me,” Sands said.

Sands had a TV and movie career and was a chiropractor before she married Fred Sands in 1999.