 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-Arizona county official gets jail for public funds misuse

  • 0

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A former Coconino County official who went on to oversee Navajo County’s health department was sentenced Wednesday to nine months in jail for misusing public money to cover more than $84,000 in personal expenses over a six-year span.

Jeffrey Preston Lee, 47, pleaded guilty last month to one felony count of theft and two felony counts of violating his duties as a custodian of public money.

His plea agreement called for probation on two of the three convictions and restitution payments of $82,500 to Coconino County and $1,700 to Navajo County.

Since Lee was sentenced to probation on the third conviction, prosecutors said he was required to serve at least nine months in jail.

The case was filed in Coconino County where Lee previously worked as an emergency preparedness manager from August 2012 until April 2017.

According to state auditors, Lee used Coconino County’s credit card to make 237 purchases on personal items like electronics, camping products, tools and weight loss supplements.

The audit showed about 40 of the purchases, including gift cards, were made on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, weekends or when Lee was on vacation.

People are also reading…

Lee falsified records to cover his tracks, according to prosecutors.

Auditors said the practice continued at Navajo County where Lee was accused of making 135 suspicious purchases at restaurants, gas stations and clothing stores before being fired from his job overseeing the health department.

“I don’t have any excuses for this,” Lee told the court before beginning his sentence immediately in the Coconino County jail. “I’m sorry for each and every one of these actions.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker pushed, hit and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a fight that erupted because the brother was going to get baptized, according to court documents released Tuesday in a pending domestic battery case.

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 100 federal prison workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden indicted for sexual abuse, an associate warden charged with murder, guards taking cash to smuggle drugs and weapons, and supervisors stealing property such as tires and tractors.

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten House Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women's Caucus, said Wednesday that they will introduce a House resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Convicted former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard told people he was innocent and “held my nose” as he signed a letter apologizing for his crimes, according to state prosecutors who used Hubbard’s own phone calls and emails from prison to cast doubt on his claims of remorse as he seeks early release.

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Man Group turns 30

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News