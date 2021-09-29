 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-Bush strategist Matthew Dowd running as Democrat in Texas

  • Updated
  • 0
Ex-Bush strategist Matthew Dowd running as Democrat in Texas

In this Sept. 2, 2009 file photo, Matthew Dowd, chief campaign strategist for the Bush-Cheney 2004 presidential campaign, speaks at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock, Ark. Dowd announced Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, that he will run as a Democrat for Texas lieutenant governor.

 Danny Johnston

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matthew Dowd, a former political advisor to Republican President George W. Bush, announced Wednesday that he will run as a Democrat for Texas lieutenant governor.

The onetime chief strategist to Bush's 2004 reelection campaign enters the race as a heavy underdog challenger to Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a firebrand who in two terms as second-in-command has driven the Texas Capitol to the hard right over guns, abortion and immigration.

In a video launching his campaign, Dowd said “the GOP politicians have failed us" and attacked Patrick over his response to mass shootings, Texas' deadly winter blackout and leading a charge for more voting restrictions.

Patrick, who served chairman to former President Donald Trump's presidential campaigns in Texas, won reelection in 2018 by more than 400,000 votes. No Democrat has won a statewide election in Texas in more than 25 years.

People are also reading…

Dowd worked for Texas' last Democratic lieutenant governor, Bob Bullock, before joining Bush's team. He later broke with the former president and worked as an analyst for ABC News.

Democrat Mike Collier, who ran against Patrick in 2018, is also considering a second run for lieutenant governor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress strained Tuesday to trim back his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul to win support from two key holdout senators ahead of make-or-break deadlines for votes.

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.

EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

Medication abortion accounts for about 40% of all abortions in the U.S. The increasingly common method relies on pills rather than surgery, opening the possibility for abortions to be done in a woman's home rather than a clinic. It's an option that has become important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

This is what sunsets look like on other planets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News