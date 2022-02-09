 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-candidate sentenced to year in prison for death threats

  • Updated
  • 0
Former Candidate-Threats

Then-Delaware Republican Senatorial candidate Mike Protack takes a call at his office in Wilmington, Del., on Aug. 14, 2006. The former Delaware political candidate who unsuccessfully sought the Republican nominations for governor and U.S. Senate has been sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges of mailing threats to a lawyer who represented his wife in a divorce case. Protack was sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 after pleading guilty in August to two counts of mailing a threatening communication.

 PAT CROWE II - stringer, AP

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware political candidate who unsuccessfully sought the Republican nominations for governor and U.S. Senate has been sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges of mailing threats to a lawyer who represented his wife in a divorce case.

Michael Protack was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in August to two counts of mailing a threatening communication. Prosecutors sought a sentence of two years in prison. Protack’s public defender asked that he be sentenced to the two months he already had served after his arrest in June.

Protack, 64, faced a maximum sentence of five years on each count.

Protack’s attorney described his actions as “regrettable” in a presentencing memorandum and said he is focused on moving forward in his life and not repeating the mistakes of his past.

Prosecutors countered that the threats Protrack made were targeted and deliberate, and the culmination of a persistent, yearslong harassment campaign.

People are also reading…

Authorities said Protack, who now lives in Seal Beach, California, mailed two death threats to Delaware lawyer Patrick Boyer early last year. An unsigned January letter was addressed to “Boyer. Little Boy,” with a return address of the “Viper Association” at a Wilmington post office box.

“The VIPERS are coming for you. We all have military experience and have no fear of the outcome,” the letter states. “You are a coward who will regret his actions. Count on being dead by June 2021. You won’t know when, where or how but your end has been written. Take the time and put your affairs in order because they will not find your body for weeks.”

Authorities said Protack followed up a few weeks later with a letter containing a graphic image of a mutilated body.

Protack unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for governor in 2004 and 2008 and narrowly lost the GOP primary for U.S. Senate in 2006. Authorities said Boyer began representing Mary Ann Protack in divorce proceedings in 2018 and helped her obtain “protection from abuse,” or PFA, orders against Protack.

The divorce proceedings appear to have started about the same time that Protack, a former airline pilot who served in the Marine Corps, was notified that Delta Air Lines intended to fire him.

In a federal lawsuit filed in January 2018, Protack claimed that Delta had harassed and bullied him for years over his union activity and repeatedly questioned his physical and mental fitness after he was injured in a hit-and-run incident in 2012. The lawsuit also claims Delta unfairly portrayed Protack as “obstructionist” for refusing to submit to a psychiatric examination.

The case was dismissed in 2020 after being transferred from California to Georgia. Protack filed a similar lawsuit, without an attorney, last year. That case was dismissed in June because of Protack’s failure to properly serve the defendants.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House Republicans who are investigating the “violent insurrection” at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and says it's not the party’s job to police the views of lawmakers.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden went public Monday with her frustration over a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot” while real people, such as her community college students, wait assistance that would help them build better futures.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Lifelong Bengals fan excited for Sunday's Super Bowl game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News