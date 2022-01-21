Ex-Chick-fil-A workers sent to prison in Alabama fraud case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two former Alabama Chick-fil-A employees have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a scheme to steal nearly $500,000 from the Georgia-based fast-food firm.

A federal judge in Alabama handed down the sentences on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Both former employees were directors at a Chick-fil-A location in Birmingham.

A plea agreement states that the two devised a scheme to divert $492,000 in customer payments away from the Chick-fil-A in the city’s Five Points South neighborhood and direct them instead to bank accounts under their control. Many of the payments were for catering orders from large customers, prosecutors said.

The men used fraudulent email and digital payment accounts that looked like official Chick-fil-A accounts, prosecutors said.

Larry James Black, Jr., 37, of Center Point, Alabama, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.

Joshua Daniel Powell, 40, of Moody, Alabama, was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Powell had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0