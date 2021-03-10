Ex-Colorado sheriff sergeant charged in fatal shooting

Assistant District Attorney Will Furse said the charges alleging illegal discharge of a firearm are for each of the other two occupants in the suspect’s vehicle. The charge claims Oxley violated state statutes by “unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly or recklessly discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle occupied by the driver and passenger.”

Two other charges against Oxley, including disorderly conduct and second-degree official misconduct, were dismissed because the statute of limitations for prosecution had run out.

Oxley and his lawyer Keenan Lovett filed a motion earlier this month arguing the charges of illegal discharge of a firearm do not qualify under the statute, which states it is not an offense if done by an officer operating within the scope of his duties.

Furse argued the motion should be denied because Oxley violated department policy, so “he was not acting within the scope of such officer’s authority and/or was not in the performance of such officer’s duties.”

District Court Judge Todd Plewe is expected to rule on the defense's motion March 22.

