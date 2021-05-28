Ex-cop hired to probe Wisconsin election has partisan ties

Sandvick later did work on an “election integrity” committee established by the Wisconsin Republican Party and was briefly state director for True the Vote, a Texas group focused on voter fraud that is aligned with the tea party movement.

Sandvick did not immediately return a message left on his cellphone requesting comment.

Vos only revealed Sandvick's name when asked directly if that was the person he had hired. Vos did not name the others. He did not respond to a message from the AP on Friday asking for the names of the other retired officers. His office has also not provided them after requests were made both Thursday and Friday.

Vos said one of them is a retired investigator from Brown County Sheriff's Department who investigated former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt over election law violations. The other retired investigator he hired used to work for the city of Eau Claire, Vos said. Vos said he is also in the process of hiring an attorney to oversee the investigation and put together a report sometime this fall.

Vos insists that the investigation is not about overturning the election, but is instead focused on looking into alleged wrongdoing to come up with legislation that can be enacted before the 2022 election.