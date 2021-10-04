 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-county official acknowledges misusing public money

  • 0

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A former Coconino County official who went on to oversee Navajo County’s health department has pleaded guilty to three felony charges stemming from his acknowledged misuse of public money to cover $84,000 in personal expenses.

Jeffrey P. Lee, 47, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of theft and two counts of violating his duties as a custodian of public money.

His plea agreement calls for probation on two of the three convictions and the payment of restitution to Coconino County for $82,500 and to Navajo County for $1,700. If he’s sentenced to probation on the third conviction, he’ll be required to serve at least nine months in jail.

The charges against Lee were filed after a state audit found that he used purchase cards issued to him in Navajo and Coconino counties for personal benefit and falsified information in records.

The case was filed in Coconino County where Lee previously worked as an emergency preparedness manager from August 2012 until April 2017.

According to the audit, Lee bought $82,550 worth of gift cards and spent them on his family, himself or his personal outfitting business.

Auditors say the practice continued at Navajo County, where he was terminated from his job overseeing Navajo County’s health department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two more local health department in Michigan rescinded their school masking requirement Thursday despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying she will not enforce Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders.

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress strained Tuesday to trim back his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul to win support from two key holdout senators ahead of make-or-break deadlines for votes.

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a hero soldier-turned-Republican congressional candidate, started a nonprofit shortly after his 2020 defeat in a western Oregon race, pledging to advocate for veterans “left high and dry” by the country "they put their lives on the line for."

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday at the Capitol to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations.

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal.

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.

Watch Now: Related Video

If everyone on Earth jumped at the same time, would the Earth move?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News