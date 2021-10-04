Ex-county official acknowledges misusing public money

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A former Coconino County official who went on to oversee Navajo County’s health department has pleaded guilty to three felony charges stemming from his acknowledged misuse of public money to cover $84,000 in personal expenses.

Jeffrey P. Lee, 47, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of theft and two counts of violating his duties as a custodian of public money.

His plea agreement calls for probation on two of the three convictions and the payment of restitution to Coconino County for $82,500 and to Navajo County for $1,700. If he’s sentenced to probation on the third conviction, he’ll be required to serve at least nine months in jail.

The charges against Lee were filed after a state audit found that he used purchase cards issued to him in Navajo and Coconino counties for personal benefit and falsified information in records.

The case was filed in Coconino County where Lee previously worked as an emergency preparedness manager from August 2012 until April 2017.

According to the audit, Lee bought $82,550 worth of gift cards and spent them on his family, himself or his personal outfitting business.

Auditors say the practice continued at Navajo County, where he was terminated from his job overseeing Navajo County’s health department.

