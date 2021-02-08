Ex-Democratic state Sen. Downing announces run for governor

BOSTON (AP) — Former Massachusetts state Sen. Ben Downing on Monday became the first Democrat to formally announce a run for governor in 2022.

Downing, 39, said he wants to build “a fairer, stronger Massachusetts,” because current leadership has shown a “lack of urgency” to adequately address the coronavirus pandemic, racial inequity and climate change. He said he will also prioritize child care, affordable higher education, and transit investment.

Current Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has not formally announced whether he would seek a third term. At least two other Democrats are exploring bids.

Downing, a Pittsfield native who currently lives in Boston, spent 10 years representing dozens of western Massachusetts communities in the Senate before stepping down in 2017. He has spent his time since as a vice president at Nexamp Inc., a Boston renewable energy company.

Downing's father is late Berkshire District Attorney Gerard Downing. He earned an undergraduate degree from Providence College in 2003 and received a master’s degree in urban and environmental policy and planning from Tufts University in 2008.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.