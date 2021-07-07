 Skip to main content
Ex-election commissioner launches bid for secretary of state
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Pulaski County election commissioner on Wednesday announced he's running for Arkansas secretary of state.

Josh Price announced he's seeking the Democratic nomination for secretary of state next year. Secretary of State John Thurston, who's seeking reelection, is being challenged in next year's Republican primary by state Rep. Mark Lowery.

Price, a small-business consultant, served on the Pulaski County Election Commission from 2019 until earlier this year when he stepped down. He's a former digital communications director and policy advisor for the Delta Regional Authority.

Price said he was running for the post to “protect the voting rights of all Arkansans." The majority-Republican state Legislature enacted several new voting restrictions this year that are being challenged in a lawsuit.

