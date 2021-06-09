Ex-GOP congressman in Ohio to challenge DeWine for governor

In January 2019, Renacci founded the Ohio's Future Foundation, a political nonprofit dedicated to advocating “business related policies that will make Ohio first.” He was also named chair of the Medina County Republican Party last year.

He has broadly criticized DeWine for his leadership of the state and pledged to fix the state if elected. In a March fundraising email, Renacci said that the state had significant policy challenges even before the coronavirus crisis hit in early 2020.

“We are losing Jobs & Population and our Tax System is out of control. Our education system is Ohio is broken. Our constitutional rights and liberties are being threatened,” he wrote to supporters. “Immigration and refugee policy from Governor DeWine is hampering our cities, towns and law enforcement.”