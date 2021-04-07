 Skip to main content
Ex-GOP leader confirmed as University of Missouri curator
AP

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Republican-led state Senate on Wednesday confirmed a former state Republican party chairman to the University of Missouri System governing board.

Senators voted 19-13 to confirm Todd Graves as curator, with one Democrat voting in his favor and four Republicans joining the nine remaining Democrats to vote against him.

The early morning vote followed a multi-day effort by a group of Republicans and Democrats to block his confirmation by filibustering.

Bipartisan criticism of Graves included questions about his connections to former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who angered many lawmakers before he resigned amid multiple scandals in 2018.

Senators also questioned such a political figure serving on the university board and why only graduates from the Columbia campus are serving as curators for the four-campus system.

