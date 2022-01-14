Ex-GOP mayor making bid against Rep. Mrvan for Indiana seat

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A former Republican mayor in northwestern Indiana has started a campaign for the area’s congressional seat, signaling the GOP aims to make its most serious bid in decades in the district that’s long been a Democratic stronghold.

Former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo announced Friday she would seek the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan, who won his first term in 2020 following the retirement of longtime Democratic Rep. Pete Visclosky.

Milo is well connected with Indiana’s Republican hierarchy, having spent four years as Gov. Eric Holcomb’s secretary for career connections and talent until stepping down last June. She is a Navy veteran and won her first election as LaPorte’s mayor in 2011 at age 28 and was reelected in 2015.

The 1st District hugs Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline, taking in all of Lake and Porter counties and part of LaPorte County. Democrats have typically won by large margins there for decades, but Donald Trump closed the gap with his appeal to working class voters.

Milo said she would appeal to voters worried about inflation and federal government overreach.

“Frustration with the results that we are, and we aren’t, getting out of Washington, D.C., and the desire for a different type of leadership and a different type of representation than we’ve had in years past,” Milo told The (Northwest Indiana) Times.

