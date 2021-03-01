Ex-health director gets $155,000 in separation agreement

Gordon on Monday declined to comment on the agreement.

“Executive separation agreements that include confidentiality terms and release of claims are fairly standard practice,” said Whitmer spokesman Bobby Leddy in an email statement. ”Per the terms of the agreement, we can’t comment further on a personnel matter.”

Republican state Rep. Matt Hall of Marshall told The Detroit News he was “stunned” by the separation agreement. The lawmaker, who once chaired the House Oversight Committee, said he had grave concerns about the use of government funds to prevent taxpayers from knowing what was behind Gordon’s departure.

“The people of Michigan deserve to know what was going on here,” Hall said.

Dennis Muchmore, the chief of staff for former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, said he doesn’t recall similar separation agreements being signed during the Snyder administration.

“Sometimes, we would give them a couple of weeks of vacation at the end, but most all of the ones I can remember always had time coming to them,” Muchmore said of departing officials. “I don’t know of any cash involved.”