Ex-Idaho nurse resentenced, released in 2018 murder case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A former nurse in Idaho who admitted to helping a Colorado rancher cover up the killing of his fiancee Kelsey Berreth was released on parole after receiving a reduced sentence.

Krystal Jean Kenney, 34, was released Tuesday from Denver Women’s Correctional Facility after being resentenced to 18 months in prison for evidence tampering in the 2018 death of Berreth, The Gazette reported.

Teller County District Judge Scott Sells said during the resentencing that Frazee solicited her three times to try to kill Berreth, and that she had opportunities to warn Berreth.

Kenney was originally sentenced to three years in prison, but the Colorado Court of Appeals overturned that sentence last month, ruling Sells erred by sentencing Kenney in the “aggravated” range and not the lower “presumptive” range.

Colorado Department of Corrections spokeswoman Annie Skinner said on Tuesday that Kenney was “past her mandatory release date” based on the new sentence and was released.