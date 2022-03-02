Ex-Kansas AG Kline subpoenaed in probe of US Capitol rioting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The congressional committee investigating last year's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed a former Kansas attorney general who promoted baseless election fraud claims that helped fuel the deadly rioting.

The U.S. House committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, violence issued its subpoena Tuesday to Phill Kline. It directs him to produce documents by March 15 and submit to in-person questioning by lawyers on March 25.

A conservative Republican, Kline was Kansas attorney general from 2003 to 2007, losing his 2006 reelection bid. The Kansas Supreme Court indefinitely suspended his state law license in 2013 over what it deemed misconduct in his investigations of abortion providers.

Kline did not immediately respond Wednesday to a Twitter message seeking comment.

He was among six people subpoenaed by the committee Tuesday. Chair Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, wrote in a letter to Kline that the committee has “credible evidence” of Kline participating "in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification" of Democrat Joe Biden's victory over then-President Donald Trump.

In last year's rioting, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn Biden's victory.

Thompson's letter says Kline convened a call for Trump and 300 state legislators and encouraged participants to sign a letter urging then-Vice President Mike Pence to delay certification of Biden's victory, even though vice presidents don't have that power.

