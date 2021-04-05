 Skip to main content
Ex-Kansas GOP Chair Adkins seeks rematch with Rep. Davids
AP

Ex-Kansas GOP Chair Adkins seeks rematch with Rep. Davids

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas Republican Party chair wants a rematch in 2022 against Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids after losing to Davids last year.

Amanda Adkins announced Monday that she is running again for the GOP nomination in Kansas' 3rd Congressional District in the Kansas City area.

Adkins is a former executive with the medical information technology firm Cerner Corp. She served as the state GOP's state chair from 2009 to 2013 and for seven years as chair of the Kansas Children's Cabinet, a state agency that reviews children's programs and makes funding recommendations.

She won the GOP nomination in 2020 but lost to Davids by 10 percentage points in the November general election.

She was hurt by her political ties to former Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. Adkins was state GOP chair when Brownback was first elected governor in 2010, and he appointed her to head the Children's Cabinet.

But the Legislature is set to redraw congressional districts ahead of the 2022 elections and its Republican supermajorities are likely to try to make the 3rd District more competitive for a GOP candidate.

Davids won the seat in 2018 by ousting four-term GOP incumbent Kevin Yoder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

