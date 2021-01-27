Ex-Kansas Gov. Brownback to focus on racial reconciliation

“I don’t know if I saw or experienced Sam Brownback going out of his way to try to bring about racial reconciliation in his seven years as governor,” he said.

Brownback said protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last May “intensified the conversation” around reconciliation and galvanized another generation to move forward.

Brownback wasn’t specific about his racial reconciliation work, but he said a conservative agenda must begin by discussing historical wrongs. As an example, he cited Georgetown University, which apologized for its role in the sale of nearly 300 slaves and is giving admissions preferences to their descendants.

“We really need to do it to get the healing we need in the land,” he said.

Brownback stepped down as Kansas governor in 2018 to take the new ambassadorship created by President Donald Trump. He was deeply unpopular with Kansas voters at the time because of the impact of income tax cuts that he had pushed through.

His nomination for the ambassador role was stalled for several months after criticism of his record on gay rights and Islam, and he was finally confirmed on a 50-49 vote, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie.

