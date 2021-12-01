 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-Kansas health chief says he was 'Fauci'd' out of his job

  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Dr. Lee Norman, who led Kansas through the coronavirus pandemic until his abrupt departure last month, has said in an interview that he was “Fauci'd” out by COVID-19 politics.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Nov. 19 that Norman had stepped down as both top administrator at the state Department of Health and Environment and state health officer. He had been the health department’s top administrator since Kelly took office in January 2019. He was replaced quickly by Janet Stanek, a longtime hospital administrator from Topeka.

But in an interview with Kansas News Service published Tuesday, Norman said he resigned because he was asked to. He cited constant friction between the governor and the Republican-led legislature.

“The shameful treatment in the Trump administration of public health leaders, I think, set the stage for having the same thing happen at the state level,” Norman said, citing frequent criticism from the right of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert.

People are also reading…

Referring to the constant criticism, Norman said, “To be honest with you, I think I was Fauci’d.”

Kelly, in announcing Norman's departure, praised him as “the most consequential” leader in the department’s history. The departure came two weeks after Kelly expressed opposition publicly to vaccine mandates from Democratic President Joe Biden that affect more than 100 million workers.

Norman was perhaps the most visible Kelly adviser early in the coronavirus pandemic, often standing alongside her in a white lab coat. But he was less visible in recent months.

Conflicts with the public and elected leaders at the municipal and county level have resulted in the firings and resignations of many public health leaders across the U.S. Norman said 48 of Kansas' 105 counties have lost their public health administrator or county health officer.

“The brain drain out of public health puts us in peril going forward,” he said.

Norman reiterated that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and offer the best defense against current and future variants of the virus.

“The longer we have non-immune individuals roaming the Earth, the more variants we are going to see emerge,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to gerrymander a political map

How to gerrymander a political map

See how cracking a political party’s voters into more districts or packing party voters into fewer districts can assure more wins. Plus, get an update on political mapmaking across the U.S., and why it matters.

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s "Dr. Oz Show" after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey's show, announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science.

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota called Friday for House leaders to take “appropriate action" against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Omar at the U.S. Capitol.

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic" Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown. He urged Americans anew to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to slow any spread.

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban farm in Harlem prepares for winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News